DJ Quik Delivers Room-Rousing Performance at LAX Nightclub
Quik was the name of the game at LAX Nightclub on Feb. 18, when the hip-hop artist performed for a shoulder-to-shoulder audience. With special guests including his son David Blake, Jr. and Hi-C in tow, DJ Quik performed a set list of his greatest hits while making it rain Rosé on a legion of enthusiastic and adoring fans.
West Coast rapper DJ Quik released his debut album “Quik Is the Name” in 1990. The platinum-selling album spawned two radio hits: “Tonite” and “Born and Raised in Compton.” DJ Quik has steadily recorded new music over the years, while also racking up a list of production credits with artists including Tupac, Shaquille O’Neal, Xzibit, Talib Kweli, Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, and more.
Mystikal will return to the LAX Nightclub stage as part of the venue’s acclaimed Throwback Thursday series on Thursday, Feb. 23.
LAX Nightclub is open Thursday to Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. For more information, visit Luxor.com or follow LAX Nightclub on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Photo Credit: Powers Imagery