DJ Quik Delivers Room-Rousing Performance at LAX Nightclub

Quik was the name of the game at LAX Nightclub on Feb. 18, when the hip-hop artist performed for a shoulder-to-shoulder audience. With special guests including his son David Blake, Jr. and Hi-C in tow, DJ Quik performed a set list of his greatest hits while making it rain Rosé on a legion of enthusiastic and adoring fans.

West Coast rapper DJ Quik released his debut album “Quik Is the Name” in 1990. The platinum-selling album spawned two radio hits: “Tonite” and “Born and Raised in Compton.” DJ Quik has steadily recorded new music over the years, while also racking up a list of production credits with artists including Tupac, Shaquille O’Neal, Xzibit, Talib Kweli, Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Mystikal will return to the LAX Nightclub stage as part of the venue’s acclaimed Throwback Thursday series on Thursday, Feb. 23 .

Photo Credit: Powers Imagery