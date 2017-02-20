First Friday Will ‘March For Art’ on March 3

World Freerunning Parkour Federation (WFPK) members provide parkour demonstrations

First Friday Foundation, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization, announces that the March 3 First Friday’s theme is “March for Art.”

Key elements for this month include:

First Friday’s Featured Artist – Featured Artist Tanya Michelle owns Galerie Miscre8 (located in Juhl). She is painting a mural on the Coolidge side wall of the old Mission Building during the event.

– Featured Artist Tanya Michelle owns Galerie Miscre8 (located in Juhl). She is painting a mural on the Coolidge side wall of the old Mission Building during the event. Parkour demonstrations throughout the evening. Parkour is the act of moving from point “a” to point “b” using the obstacles in the path to increase efficiency. It involves flips and jumping from obstacles.

Las Vegas Academy students performing on stage.

Live Entertainment Line Up features Deblanc Music and Rising Stars emerging young artists.

AAA hosts several interactive projects with perks for AAA members

The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.firstfridaylasvegas.com, is active, and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted for the upcoming December event.

MARCH 3RD FIRST FRIDAY HIGHLIGHTS:

Alternative to driving to the event:

Be delivered right to the event by Uber this month. Great economical way to avoid parking and save the planet one drive-at-a-time by using safe ride sharing alternatives. Drop off and pick up at Coolidge and 1st. Check social media for special codes.

Art Style: Emerging and established artists, arts, crafts. Interactive painting for those who want to explore their own creativity.

ArtWalk 5 to 11 p.m. showcases work by emerging Las Vegas artists. Check out the artist booths in main festival area. Be sure to stop into the Arts Factory and Art Square, and visit the many art galleries and studios.

Epyk Dance DepARTment 5 to 11 p.m. is where First Friday patrons can learn about a variety of dance forms, listen to music, and make new friends all while getting good exercise. Location for the Dance DepARTment: on Coolidge (between 1st and Main Streets). Also at dance party:

Drum Circle 5 to 11 p.m. with their very special DrumBus.com.

with their very special DrumBus.com. Community Productions 5 to 11 p.m.

Food & Drink 5 to 11 p.m. Explore the many options for your taste buds as the First Friday Culinary experience is back in full force with delicious options from a wide variety of food trucks and artisan food vendors – over 30 in total. Plus, try out one of the many restaurants in the arts district. Enjoy warm drinks at the many bars both in the First Friday event area and nearby in the arts district.

Music 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. E320 Entertainment Group presents live entertainment on the main stage. Las Vegas Academy students, Deblanc Music and Rising Stars emerging young artists.

Thanks to December sponsors:

City of Las Vegas

Uber

AAA

Jaguar Landrover Las Vegas

Community Productions

E320 Entertainment Group

Epyk