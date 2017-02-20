Will Arnett Spotted at OMNIA Nightclub Inside Caesars Palace

Canadian- American actor and comedian Will Arnett was spotted at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace. Seeming to be in high spirits, the star arrived to the venue around 11:45 p.m. with 11 guests. Rumored to be on location in Las Vegas filming the live-action family comedy “Show Dogs,” set to be released later this year, Arnett and his guests were seen having a great time sipping on cocktails in the premiere nightclub before leaving at approximately 2:45 a.m.