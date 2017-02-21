Quartet of drivers complete two-day test session at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR drivers Daniel Suarez, Landon Cassill, Alex Bowman and Drew Herring completed two days of successful wheel force testing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Tuesday.

The quartet was in town to clock some laps as part of a data-gathering test session for manufacturers at the 1.5-mile speedway, and the drivers said the experience was productive.

“It’s been really good, and I think we’ve been getting some good information,” said Bowman, who finished third in The Clash at Daytona on Sunday. “It’s been a lot of fun, and the track has been real fast and wide. It’s cool to be back here and get a little bit of a refresher on the race track, and I’m not going to be racing here (in March), but it’s great to get laps and is always fun to drive these cars.”

Cassill, who will return to Las Vegas to compete in the Kobalt 400 on Sunday, March 12, used the session as an extra chance to take mental notes about the speedway.

“I take a lot of notes and always do full reports when I do tests and race, so I’ll have a lot of helpful information to bring back when we come back here,” he said. “I’m a really big proponent of getting laps, so I always jump at the opportunity to do things like this.”

Cassill, driver of the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford, enjoys competing at LVMS and is looking forward to returning to Las Vegas in two weeks.

“I like Vegas, and it’s definitely a track that challenges me,” Cassill said. “That’s another reason the test is important to me. I like coming here, it’s a great venue and is always a fun trip.

“It’s definitely well worth it, and the West Coast swing is a fun swing for us.”

LVMS’ 2017 NASCAR Weekend begins with the Stratosphere Pole Day on Friday, March 10, with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying beginning at 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time. The Xfinity Series’ Boyd Gaming 300 takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, and the weekend’s racing culminates on Sunday, March 12, with the Kobalt 400 at 12:30 p.m.

