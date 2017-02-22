Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada Announces Board of Trustees Appointments

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada announced the appointment of three officers to its Board of Trustees: Scott White, Julie Murray and Walter Spansel.

One of the state’s oldest and largest nonprofit social service providers, Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada offers 20 diverse programs, helping more than 100,000 of the community’s most vulnerable citizens annually.

“This is an exciting time for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, as we welcome three dedicated, civic-minded leaders to our Board of Trustees,” said Deacon Tom Roberts, CCSN’s president and CEO. “As we look to increase our footprint in the community, Scott, Julie and Walter will be tremendous assets.”

Currently AMR’s Regional Director for the Nevada market, Scott White served in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman from 1989-95. Following two overseas combat tours, he began a career as an EMT and has worked in myriad leadership roles for AMR and its predecessor company, Wilson Ambulance.

One of Nevada’s foremost nonprofit thought leaders, Julie Murray, has dedicated herself to the improvement of quality of life for at-risk individuals. She is currently the CEO of Moonridge Group, which provides philanthropic guidance to nonprofits worldwide. As founding president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank, Murray was instrumental in making the nonprofit a national model for hunger relief activism.

Walter Spansel is currently vice president and transmission officer for NV Energy, Nevada’s largest energy provider. A Louisiana native, Spansel moved to Southern Nevada after serving as director of transmission for Southern California Edison.

For 76 years, the mission of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada has been to serve those in need – the most vulnerable, regardless of race, religion or creed. Today, through the support and generosity of foundations, grants, organizations and individual donors, Catholic Charities continues to operate programs, often with shoestring budgets, to meet the incredible needs of so many, in so many areas. These five categories – Family Services, Food Services, Senior Services, Immigration and Refugee Services, and Homeless and Housing Services – are providing a wide range of human services and support, from infants to seniors. Programs such as the Emergency Shelter, Meals on Wheels Senior Nutrition and Adoption Services are lifelines for those in need. A community resource that offers help and hope and restores a sense of dignity as it strives to meet the diverse needs of the more than 100,000 clients we serve every year.