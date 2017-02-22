Check It Out and Check It Off: The Essential Lineup for the USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament

Choose how to kick off the largest annual rugby event in the United States during Rugby Week Feb. 27 through March 5

The USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament takes over Las Vegas for the best rugby competition of the year March 3 – 5 at Sam Boyd Stadium. Before three days of intense, action-packed game play, fans can take part in Rugby Week, an entire of week of events offering the chance to get up close and personal with the top rugby players in the world.

Throughout the week leading up to the USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament, rugby enthusiasts have the opportunity to participate in a series of events including:

Wednesday, March 1

USA Rugby Medical Symposium

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Healthcare professionals, coaches and health administrators can register to attend the only rugby-specific sports medicine course offered in North America at Aria Resort & Casino Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3. A separate training course covering immediate care in rugby is offered Wednesday, March 1 through Thursday, March 2. For more information and to register for the symposium, visit the USA Sevens Medical Symposium website.

High Performance Rugby Referee Pathway

9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

USA Sevens Rugby has launched a High-Performance Rugby Referee Pathway designed to develop elite regional and national sevens referees. The first stop of the pathway takes place at the Las Vegas Invitational inside the Westgate Hotel and is welcome to all interested referees and referee coaches. At the clinic, referees can expect to develop play calling abilities and cover topics such as understanding basic rugby game play and the new play review system in workshops taught by leading professional referees. Those interested in registering can fill out an online form here.

Team USA Pep Rally

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The high-energy Team USA Pep Rally returns to the Monte Carlo plaza this year complete with the USA Sevens cheerleaders and the men’s and women’s players and coaches. In addition, attendees will have the rare opportunity to meet and take photos with Team USA. The Team USA Pep Rally is free and open to the public.

Team Canada Dinner

6 – 8 p.m.

Share classic, american cuisine with Team Canada over dinner at the PBR Rock Bar. Time and space to meet your favorite players from Canada is limited. For more information and to make a reservation, please visit PBR Rock Bar’s website.

Thursday, March 2

Official Rhino Rugby Las Vegas Invitational

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The largest amateur rugby tournament in the United States takes over Star Nursery Fields and Silver Bowl fields this year Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5. Each year this premier amateur tournament hosts athletes of all divisions and age groups playing to have their team qualify for the Collegiate Rugby Championship. In addition, fans are treated to drink specials provided by Las Vegas Invitational Sponsors.

ATAVUS Coach Development Conference

3 – 6 p.m.

The fifth annual ATAVUS Coach Development Conference, sponsored by USA Sevens Rugby, gives coaches the best resources for coaching methods on and off the field. This conference will focus on the modern coaching process for the sport of rugby, player and coach relationship development and how to run an effective training session. The conference will be held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino and those interested in attending should register online by visiting the ATAVUS website

Parade of Nations and Opening Ceremony

6:30 – 8 p.m.

The ultimate kickoff to the USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament begins with the annual Parade of Nations and opening ceremony. Fans have the opportunity to interact with their favorite players and fans from around the world as they watch the participating teams proudly march down Fremont Street. This event is free and open to the public and includes live entertainment following the parade.

Official Rhino Rugby Kickoff Party

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Immediately following the opening ceremonies, USA Sevens keeps the festivities going with a kickoff party at the PBR Rock Bar on the Las Vegas strip. Party goers can take advantage of sponsor provided drink specials as well.

USA Sevens Presents: Royal Crawl

7 – 11:30 p.m.

For the first time ever, rugby fans can explore Downtown Las Vegas with the Royal Crawl that will hit the area’s most popular bars, including Furnace Bar and Freedom Beat at the Downtown Grand, Gold Spike, Pizza Rock, Hogs & Heffers and Triple George. To get access to Downtown Las Vegas’ best bars, interested guests can download the Royal Crawl app for free and purchase the ticket within the app. Crawlers can choose to visit any bar on the Royal Crawl list in any order they choose. In addition, tickets include free cover for all participating bars, four free drinks at four of the bars and a chance to win over $5,000 worth of prizes, including a weekend stay at the Downtown Grand, lounge tickets for the tournament, signed rugby balls and jerseys and more.

Friday, March 3

USA Sevens Charity Golf Classic Scrumble

8:30 a.m.

The Las Vegas Country Club hosts the USA Sevens Charity Golf Classic Scrumble, benefitting the US Rugby Foundation, Atlas Foundation and Play USA Rugby. Tournament players include rugby legends such as Rugby Union President, Jason Leonard, former Scotland Rugby Union star, Gavin Hastings, former USA Eagles player, Tony Ridnell, former Australia Rugby Union player, Troy Coker and more. Teams are welcome to sign up for the tournament, and participation includes tournament entry, continental breakfast, a lunch buffet, player gift bags and more. For more information on cost and how to sign up, visit the golf tournament’s website here.

International Fan Festival

Friday: 12 – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Coinciding with the USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament, fans can visit the International Fan Festival located next to Sam Boyd Stadium. The festival is a global celebration of the sport of rugby on and off the field featuring food, drink and live entertainment from each nation competing in the tournament. Rugby fanatics from around the world will take in large screen televisions showing live game play and can visit activations by 5-hour Energy, Maverick Helicopters, SPEEDVEGAS and more. This year’s festival also provides the largest selection of international cuisine and wine in partnership with Rock ‘n Roll Wine.

USA Seven’s Fan Welcome Party

10:30 p.m. – 4 a.m.

To celebrate the first day of the tournament’s closing, USA Sevens is giving fans a grand welcome party at one of Las Vegas’ hottest nightclubs located at Mandalay Bay, LIGHT NIGHTCLUB. Fans with a tournament ticket get free entry and a complimentary drink ticket upon entry until midnight.

Saturday, March 4

Las Vegas Invitational Official ‘Old Boys’ Party

7 p.m.

Rugby fans have the chance to celebrate the success of the Las Vegas Invitational at the ‘Old Boys’ Party hosted by the Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery. At the Tilted Kilt, guests can enjoy delicious menu offerings and cold drinks served up by their famous Kilt Girls. Fans can take advantage of exclusive food and drink specials provided by the Tilted Kilt as well.

USA Sevens Official Women’s Championship Pool Party

8 p.m.

Join 12 of the international women’s teams for an official wrap party at Citrus at the Grand Pool Deck. Rugby fans can celebrate the return of the women’s sevens series while taking advantage of all the amenities offered at one of Las Vegas’ most popular rooftop pools. This party is open to the public and has no cover charge to enter.

USA Sevens International Women’s “After Sevens” Party

11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

USA Sevens keeps the party going Saturday night with a second night of “After Sevens” fun at Intrigue, located inside Wynn Hotel and Casino. Entertainment will be provided by Australian DJs, The Stafford Brothers, known for topping the dance music charts. Fans with a tournament ticket get discounted entry and a complimentary drink ticket upon entry.

Sunday, March 5

USA Sevens Rugby Wrap Party

6 p.m.

Following the men’s teams faceoff in the finals, all fans can celebrate the successes of their favorite teams at the official tournament wrap party located in the plaza in front of the Monte Carlo. Party-goers will enjoy live entertainment from Double Barrell, Diablos, The Plaze and Ignite while being treated to drink specials provided by Coors Light, Heineken and Guinness.

PBR Champions Party

9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Rugby fans have the chance to celebrate the tournament champions during the PBR Champions part at the PBR Rock Bar. All night long, guests can two-step to today’s most popular country music and take advantage of sponsor provided drink specials.

USA Sevens Official After Party

11 p.m. – 4 a.m.

USA Sevens hosts the final party of the tournament to celebrate the men’s and women’s rugby champions inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at the Marquee Nightclub and indoor pool. While guests enjoy electronic music hits by DJ Ruckus, Marquee Nightclub offers tournament guests free, expedited entry and a complimentary drink ticket with a tournament ticket.

Tournament Play is scheduled for the following dates and times:

Friday, March 3 – Day One of Tournament

Gates Open: 8 a.m.

First Women’s Match: 8:17 a.m.

First Men’s Match: 4:17 p.m.

Highlights: Pool Rounds 1 & 2

Saturday, March 4 – Day Two of Tournament

Gates Open: 7:30 a.m.

First Women’s Match: 8 a.m.

First Men’s Match: 1 p.m.

Highlights: Pool Round 3 & Quarterfinals; Women’s Finals

Sunday, March 5 – Day Three of Tournament

Gates Open: 8 a.m.

First Match: 8:45 a.m.

Last Match: TBA

Highlights: Finals in men’s play

Rugby Seven’s Teams Competing:

Men’s teams competing include Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, England, Fiji, France, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, United States, Russia, Samoa, South Africa, Scotland and Wales.

Women’s teams competing include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Russia, United States and Spain.

In addition to the full list of Rugby Week events, the Clark County School District partners with USA Sevens Rugby for the Adopt A Country Program. During Rugby Week from Monday, Feb. 27 through Wednesday, March 1 the Adopt A Country Program schools host a pep rally in honor of each school’s adopted nation. Each team also visits the school for an exciting meet and greet, autograph signing sessions and to run rugby drills. Adopt A Country Program events are not open to the public.

Tickets for the USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament are available to purchase on USA Seven’s website here.