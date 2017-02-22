Enjoy Chips, Dips and Margarita Sips at Cabo Wabo Cantina for National Margarita Day

Amidst chaos, there’s tequila. Cabo Wabo Cantina, located inside Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, will offer signature frozen margaritas on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in honor of National Margarita Day.

Come get your tequila fix all-day at the cantina’s signature daiquiri bar. Flavors include signature margarita, strawberry and more, all served in a 14-ounce souvenir cup, with prices starting at $10. Still don’t want to face reality? Enjoy Cabo Wabo’s “Half-Off” Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m., which includes half-off all appetizers, house margaritas, sangria, draft beer and shots of Cabo Wabo tequila.