Rugby Legends Tee Off for Charity at the 2017 USA Sevens Charity Golf Classic Scrumble

Join international rugby stars such as Gavin Hastings, Jason Leonard, Waisele Serevi and Troy Coker and more for a round of golf

Elite rugby action crosses over into the golf world during the 2017 USA Sevens Charity Golf Classic Scrumble, located at the Las Vegas Country Club on Friday, March 3 beginning with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Golf and rugby enthusiasts can now register for the exclusive chance to play 18 holes of golf with international rugby legends to benefit the charities of tournament hosts, US Rugby Foundation, The Atlas Foundation and Play Rugby USA.

The 2017 USA Sevens Charity Golf Classic Scrumble will be played in Scramble format which allows players to enjoy the game without keeping individual scores. International rugby players participating in this year’s golf classic scrumble include Fijian rugby legend Waisele Serevi, USRF executive director, Brian Vizard; former Scotland rugby star, Gavin Hastings; RFU president, Jason Leonard; 3 Time RWC performer Troy Coker, and more than a dozen other Ex USA Eagles including, Gary Hein, Mike Saunders, Don James Jr., Pay Johnson, Bill Leversee, Tommy Smith and more.

Tournament entry for individual players is $295, $1,000 for a four person team and $2,000 for a five person team, which includes a rugby legend joining the team. Tournament players will also receive breakfast, entry to the Rise of Rugby Luncheon, a USA Sevens gift bag and passes to the Golf Awards Ceremony. The top three players or teams of the golf scrumble will take home prizes such as VIP tickets to the USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament, Rhino Rugby outerwear, a USA Sevens Rugby ball signed by rugby legends and more.

Those wishing to sponsor the 2017 USA Sevens Charity Golf Classic Scrumble can promote their brand within different sponsorship levels, including Presenting, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Food and Beverage. To purchase tickets and find additional information for the 2017 USA Sevens Charity Golf Classic Scrumble, please visit the tournament website. Registration for sponsorship opportunities at the golf scrumble ends Friday, Feb. 24 and registration for players ends Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The 2017 USA Sevens Charity Golf Classic Scrumble is one of many exciting events for rugby fans during Rugby Week, which leads up to the USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament, March 3-5 at Sam Boyd Stadium. Tickets for USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament are currently on sale and available for purchase at www.usasevens.com.