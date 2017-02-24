Backstreet Boys To Host “Larger Than Life” After-Parties at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop

Fulfilling many teenage dreams, the Backstreet Boys will make their debut on the Las Vegas Strip with their exclusive headlining residency and will be partying at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas after select performances starting Wednesday, March 1.

In September 2016, the best-selling boy band of all time announced their new Las Vegas headlining residency show “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson take the stage with a one-of-a-kind, over-the-top production made exclusively for the Vegas stage. After select performances, the Backstreet Boys will party with fans on Chateau’s Rooftop, featuring panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip and lavish VIP booths with bottle service. March after-party dates include March 1, March 4, March 10, March 11, March 17 and March 18. For information about subsequent parties from April through July, please visit ChateauNights.com.

Admission to the popstar party is priced $40. Locals will receive free entry on Wednesday, March 1.

Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop is located at Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Boulevard South, directly above Sugar Factory American Brasserie. The nightclub is open Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 10:30 p.m. to close.

