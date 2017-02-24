HSBC USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament in Las Vegas Draws International Audience for Tournament Sponsors

2017 event sponsors include HSBC, DHL, Tag Heuer, CallidusCloud, Rhino Rugby, Monte Carlo Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas Events and Penn Mutual

United World Sports, LLC has teamed up with diverse list of sponsors for the 2017 USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament, North America’s premier rugby event, which is scheduled at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas March 3-5. HSBC will serve as both tournament and series title sponsor; DHL will continue their title sponsorship of USA Sevens for the seventh-consecutive year and Tag Heuer will function as the Official Timekeeper in their first HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

“Rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and year-after-year our participating partners continue to see the value of their brand’s association with USA Sevens and the Las Vegas tournament,” said Jeff McDowell, executive vice president for United World Sports. “Our truly global platform offers partners the unique opportunity to reach more than 147 different countries over the three-day weekend, delivering brand value on a scale that is unprecedented.”

Entering into their seventh year as the official broadcast sponsor, NBC Sports Group will broadcast the USA Sevens tournament domestically and produce a world feed to more than 400 million viewers. In addition to the international broadcast, sponsors receive exclusive social media promotions, prominent brand placement on and surrounding the field, jumbotron messaging, in-broadcast signage and unforgettable hospitality experiences.

Giles Morgan, Global Head of Sponsorship and Events at HSBC said “We are delighted to return to Las Vegas for the HSBC USA Sevens, the fifth leg of what has been a sensational HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. Rugby Sevens is a continually growing force in world sport, and nowhere is this more clear than here in the United States. The USA has for many years been a sleeping giant of rugby and with some of the most explosive athletes on the planet it represents a hotbed of future potential Rugby Sevens stars. Sevens has been the catalyst for the emergence of this potential rugby superpower, with players such as Perry Baker, Nate Ebner and Carlin Isles electrifying the sport. This year we are particularly proud that the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Series will come to Las Vegas alongside the men’s. Women’s rugby is growing at a tremendous rate, leading the charge for the growth of the game. I am delighted that the fans in Las Vegas will get a chance to discover the brilliant players of the women’s series for the first time over the coming days.”

Additional 2017 USA Sevens sponsors include CallidusCloud, returning as a fifth-year partner and confirmed through 2019; Monte Carlo Las Vegas Resort & Casino returns as the official hotel for the men’s rugby teams; Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino will serve as the official hotel for Team USA women’s rugby teams; NormaTec will provide high-performance recovery to the players in between matches; and Penn Mutual continues its leadership position in the sport through extensive brand placement and on-site activation.

In addition, HSBC returns for the second year as the title sponsor for the USA Sevens Adopt A Country Program in partnership with the Clark County School District (CCSD). For the first-time ever, CCSD will add teams from the women’s rugby sevens event to the program, allowing the program to reach between 14,000 to 19,000 students this year alone. This year’s program pairs 26 CCSD elementary and middle schools with a nation participating in the 2017 USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament, in an effort to continue its mission to build awareness of rugby through international education and investment in the sport with interactive curriculums.

International men’s teams competing in the 2017 USA Sevens tournament include: Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, England, Fiji, France, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Russia, Samoa, Scotland, South Africa, United States and Wales. International women’s teams include: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Russia, Spain and United States.

Rugby sevens offers a fast-paced, thrilling variation on traditional rugby with two seven-player teams battling in 14-minute matches where the action never stops, allowing for entire tournaments to be played in two or three days.