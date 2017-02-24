Julianne Hough Spotted at Kumi Restaurant and Bar

American dancer and actress Julianne Hough was spotted at Kumi Restaurant and Bar inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casinowhile in town to promote her MPG athleisure collection at the Project Women’s tradeshow.

Looking lovely in a black and white floral print dress, the gorgeous “Dancing with the Stars” judge arrived to the restaurant shortly after 12:30 p.m., where she dined on a variety of Kumi’s signature menu items and cocktails. The “Footloose” star was seen in high spirits throughout her visit, before leaving shortly before 2 p.m.