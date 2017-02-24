Mystikal Returns to LAX Nightclub to Perform for a Packed House

Mystikal returned to LAX Nightclub at Luxor Hotel and Casino Thursday, Feb. 23, when he performed to a packed house of enthusiastic patrons. The New Orleans rapper delivered an impassioned set list of his greatest hits. The performance marks Mystikal’s second at LAX Nightclub as part of the venue’s celebrated Throwback Thursday series.

Mystikal skyrocketed on the charts in the summer of 1999 with the No. 1 single “Danger (Been So Long).” He has since released hits including “I Smell Smoke,” “If It Ain’t Live, It Ain’t Me,” and “Bouncin’ Back,” which was nominated for a GRAMMY in 2003.