Mystikal Returns to LAX Nightclub to Perform for a Packed House
Mystikal returned to LAX Nightclub at Luxor Hotel and Casino Thursday, Feb. 23, when he performed to a packed house of enthusiastic patrons. The New Orleans rapper delivered an impassioned set list of his greatest hits. The performance marks Mystikal’s second at LAX Nightclub as part of the venue’s celebrated Throwback Thursdayseries.
Mystikal skyrocketed on the charts in the summer of 1999 with the No. 1 single “Danger (Been So Long).” He has since released hits including “I Smell Smoke,” “If It Ain’t Live, It Ain’t Me,” and “Bouncin’ Back,” which was nominated for a GRAMMY in 2003.
Every Thursday at LAX Nightclub, DJs spin favorite hits from the ’80s and ’90s, with several memorable Throwback performers hosting select nights throughout the year.
LAX Nightclub is open Thursday to Saturday from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. For more information, visit Luxor.com or follow LAX Nightclub on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Photo Credit: Powers Imagery