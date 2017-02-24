NeNe Leakes at Beauty & Essex, Vicki Gunvalson at LAVO, Ronnie Hillman at TAO

TV personality NeNe Leakes enjoyed dinner with eight of her friends Wednesday night at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The women, who were in Vegas for a girl’s trip, dined on Leakes’ favorite chicken meatballs and pulled chicken arepas as well as the yellowtail sashimi, grilled cheese dumplings and more. The friends were also seen sipping on signature cocktails and dancing along to the music in the restaurant’s private dining room.

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson enjoyed dinner with two friends at LAVO Italian Restaurant in The Palazzo Thursday night. The group dined on the one-pound meatball, Chilean sea bass and branzino panzanella.

At TAO Nightclub in The Venetian, NFL player Ronnie Hillman partied the night away at a VIP table during Worship Thursday as DJ Five manned the decks.