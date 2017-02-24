Special Olympics Nevada To Host Las Vegas Polar Plunge Saturday

Special Olympics Nevada will host the annual Las Vegas Polar Plunge Saturday, Feb. 25, at Sunset Station Hotel & Casino.

The Polar Plunge invites Las Vegas-area residents to “Feel the BRRR” and take a chilly dive into the water for charity. Costumes are encouraged and will be judged by a group of local celebrity guest judges. Pool cabanas will transform into booths featuring games; “Ask an Athlete,” an opportunity to speak with Special Olympics athletes; and special meet-and-greets with members of local law enforcement – departments that have chosen Special Olympics as their charity of choice nationwide.

Following the Plunge, all participants will be invited to join the After-Splash Bash inside Club Madrid at Sunset Station, complete with catered lunch, entertainment, a cash bar and awards for the top fundraisers and costumes. The party will also feature a raffle opportunity to bid on up to 15 different unique prizes.

Proceeds from the Las Vegas Polar Plunge benefit Special Olympics Nevada to continue to showcase the capabilities and achievements of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Individual participants must raise a minimum of $100 to make the plunge for Special Olympics. Registration includes a Polar Plunge long-sleeve shirt and free entry into the After-Splash Bash. Anyone not interested in taking the chilly dive may also register for $100 as a ‘chicken’ and receive the Polar Plunge shirt and party admission. Guests are welcome to attend the event free of charge to cheer on the plungers and may purchase admission to the lunch for $25. Registration is available at www.ipolarplungenv.com.

The Las Vegas Polar Plunge is sponsored by Aerotek, Coca-Cola, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Law Enforcement Torch Run Nevada and TEKsystems.

WHEN:

Check-In: 10 a.m.

Plunge: Noon

Saturday, Feb. 25

WHERE:

Sunset Station Hotel & Casino

1301 W. Sunset Road

Henderson, Nev. 89014

Special Olympics Nevada is a free year-round sports training and competition program for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Nevada serves more than 3,500 athletes who compete in 28 competitions throughout the state in eight different sports; including more than 2,000 special education student-athletes who participate via the Schools Partnership Program. In addition to offering sports and education, Special Olympics Nevada is committed to improving the health and overall well-being of athletes through a variety of screenings and programs. Special Olympics Nevada requires the financial support of individuals, organizations, corporations and foundations along with the time and dedication of nearly 4,000 volunteers and volunteer coaches. More information is available at www.sonv.org and by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @SONevada.