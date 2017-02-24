The Mob Museum Announces March Events

The Mob Museum, The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, announces multiple programs taking place in March 2017:

Curator Talk: Preserving Family Heirlooms, March 4, 1-2 p.m. Join Curator of Collections Carolyn Fisher as she offers advice on caring for and preserving family heirlooms for future generations. She will reveal preservation considerations that affect historical collections and discuss standard museum preservation practices that can be replicated at home. FREE for Members or with regular Museum admission.

Community Safety Forum and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Recruitment Event, March 5, noon – 4 p.m. This extended version of the Museum’s monthly Community Safety Forum, held in partnership with the LVMPD and generously sponsored by NV Energy, will address the LVMPD’s ongoing efforts to “Protect the City.” LVMPD officials will discuss the department’s goal of graduating 600 new police officers in the next 18 months. In addition, this forum will serve as an officer recruitment event and informational opportunity allowing the public to learn more about the workings of the LVMPD and how to pursue a law enforcement career. Officers will conduct K9 demonstrations, body-cam demonstrations, crime scene memory tests and an agility course. Members of the public are invited to test their own skills in these hands-on activities. Attendees of the event will receive FREE admission to the Museum that day, courtesy of NV Energy.

Wiseguy Speaker Series, Book Signing with “Al Capone” Author Deirdre Bair, March 9, 7 p.m. National Book Award winner Deirdre Bair’s newest book represents the first new biography in more than 20 years of Capone, infamous as “Public Enemy Number One” during Prohibition. With assistance from his family and exclusive access to personal testimony and archival documents, Bair will share stories that present a portrait of Capone as equal parts monster, criminal, devoted family man and charismatic public figure. In her talk she will debunk myths and explore the complicated legacy borne by his descendants. FREE for Members or with Museum admission. Additional book signing in Museum store on March 11, 1 – 3 p.m. There is no charge for the book signing in the Museum store on March 11.

Ready to Roar, a temporary exhibition of Prohibition-Era fashion and culture, continues through late spring 2017. Curated in conjunction with UNLV, the exhibit illustrates the indelible impact the Prohibition Era had on not only women’s fashions, but also their rights and freedoms. Made possible by a grant from Nevada Humanities, the exhibit is held in partnership with the Clark County Museum, Nevada State Museum, Nevada State Parks and the National Park Service. Free with Museum admission.

Museum after Dark , Due to robust guest demand, the Museum continues its extended operating hours: The Museum will continue operating from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.daily. Also still available is The Made Experience, a special package pairing a three-course, prix-fixe dinner and signature cocktail at Triple George Grill—just steps from the Museum—with Museum admission for $89 per person. Finally, the Museum continues its nightly presentations, “These Things of Ours: Objects After Dark,” each evening from 6 to 8 p.m. These opportunities enable visitors to learn about behind-the-scenes objects, photos and documents not on regular display at the Museum. Evening presentations are free with Museum admission and free for Museum Members.

For more information, call (702) 229-2734 or visit themobmuseum.org.