King Errisson It’s Good to Be King

Written by Nikki Artale

Las Vegas Informer

King Errisson has written a book about his life from childhood in the Bahamas and his climb to fame as a world know percussionist. His book “My Life My Loves” tells the story of his early years of growing up in the beautiful Bahama Islands and knowing that one day he would be somebody. His grandmother knew he was special and she called him “King”. King is known worldwide as an illustrious percussionist, composer and actor.

King Errisson appeared in the documentary “Sample This” about the song Apache by the Incredible Bongo Band in which he was a featured artist. The song defines hip-hop culture and is called the national anthem of Hip Hop. Filming the James Bond movie “Thunderball” with Sean Connery and the remake of the Jazz Singer with Neil Diamond was one of many films he did. Shortly after the Thunderball movie King released his first solo Album “Drums of Nassau”. www.kingerrisson.com>

He worked with artists as a session musician and was called the unsung hero behind Motown’s fabulous, famous artists such as Diana Ross and Michael Jackson. Barbra Streisand, Johnny Mathis, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Ringo Starr, Neil Diamond and Lou Rawles were more of the famous artists he worked with.

King and his twin sister Aries was born on October 29, 1941 in Nassau to Josephine Brice Johnson & Pallaman Stevie Johnson. King said he always felt loved and protected by his parents who encouraged him in his love for music, singing and playing drums. He practiced drumming on wood and boxes and any flat surface until he made his first bongo drums from two coffee cans. His book “My Life My Loves” is a beautiful story of how his dreams have come true and having the love of so many people. It is the first of many other books that document his start in life as a jockey, a bongo master, actor, singer and his first world tour with Neil Diamond in 1976.

Neil Diamond Cover Albums

On April 21, 2016 Steve Tatone produced the “Diamondfest” show and King Errisson was honored with a fan tribute award and other members of the Neil Diamond Band were there to celebrate.

King & wife Aggy

Neil Diamond band

King Errisson has a passionate loving soul and he brings his love of music everywhere he goes. As you read his book you will see his private life that he wants his fans to read because in all his face to face with them, they always ask him to tell them about his life, starting with his childhood. This is just the first book and he said he will continue the story in the next book he writes. He will continue living his dreams and always be ready for whatever comes next.

King Errisson will be leaving April 7, 2017 with Neil Diamond for his 50 year Anniversary World Tour for 39 concerts in North American arenas. They will be appearing in major cities and ending the tour on October 5, 2017 in the United Kingdom. King has been with Neil Diamond for over 40 years and King also has many loyal fans who look forward to seeing him at all the events because he has become a star also. I have been a Neil Diamond fan forever and it was thrilling to attend the last concert in 2012 in Las Vegas. I love his frog jewelry that is a symbol of the Frog who dreamed of being a King and then became one. I will forever be a fan of Neil Diamond and King Errisson. www.neildiamond.com

Frog Jewelry

Nikki Artale

Nikki Artale, a woman of many professional backgrounds and experiences, is originally from a small town in North New Jersey. She moved here to Las Vegas back in 1995 to pursue the booming real estate market and is a contributing columnist for the Las Vegas Informer – interviewing the stars and entertainers for “Vegas Stars.” She has hosted a radio talk show, Celebrity News at All Talk Radio and has also been a part of a live internet webcast at “Live at the Studio.” Her numerous interviews with those responsible for the glamour behind Las Vegas can be found on her website www.ILoveLasVegasNV.net.

Nikki has also been active in the entertainment industry behind the camera – she belongs to the Screen Actors Guild and has been in numerous movies and has also judged screenplays for the Las Vegas Film Fest. Not only has she been behind the camera in the industry but also as a critic and has written many show reviews. You can usually find her at big entertainment events with her Nikon camera and smile, ready to review, interview, and capture the moments that make the night.

Aside from her lengthy experience in the entertainment industry she is also a successful Real Estate broker with 30 years of professional and dedicated services. She serves the greater Las Vegas area and has an in depth knowledge of the real estate housing market. She prides herself in giving excellent service to buyers and sellers with 100% of her time. You can contact her with the information below for any questions, comments or requests of services.

NikkiArtale@cox.net 702-279-7001

If you are Buying or Selling go to my real estate site to search the MLS for listings: Las Vegas Real Estate.