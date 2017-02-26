Drai’s LIVE Presents Tip “T.I.” Harris at Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas

Exclusive resident artist Tip “T.I.” Harris made a highly-anticipated return to Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell in Las Vegas. The “No Mediocre” rapper was greeted with wild cheers as he took the rooftop stage to serve up a thrilling full-length concert performance presented by Drai’s LIVE. Fans and partygoers danced along late into the night to a huge set of chart-topping hits, including “Live Your Life,” “Whatever You Like” and more. After his set, Tip kept the party going at his plush VIP booth with friends.

A one-of-a-kind experience, Drai’s LIVE is at the forefront of the ever-changing nightlife scene, offering live, full-length concerts by celebrated artists. For tickets and more information, visit DraisLV.com.



Photos: Courtesy of Jesse Sutherland/Tony Tran Photography