MAT FRANCO – MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY Celebrates 500th Performance At The LINQ Hotel & Casino

On Feb. 25, in recognition of 500 awe-inspiring performances of MAT FRANCO – MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY at The LINQ Hotel & Casino, magician Mat Francoand the cast and crew of the hit stage production invited the entire audience at the 7 p.m. performance to join in the magical celebration with a presentation of 500 custom cupcakes. Prior to taking their seats for the milestone performance, guests were greeted at the door with their very own celebratory cupcake. After the show, the company continued the celebration backstage with a champagne toast while sharing laughs and stories from the sensational run.

Named “Best Magic Show” by Las Vegas Review-Journal and “Best Strip Show” by Las Vegas Weekly, MAT FRANCO – MAGIC REINVENTED NIGHTLY continues to receive rave reviews from fans and critics alike since opening in Aug. 2015. For tickets and more information, visit MatFranco.com and connect with the show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @MagicReinvented.