UNLV Rebel Hockey Club Hosts Event on Road To Nationals

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Rebel Hockey Club (UNLV Rebel Hockey Club) is hitting the road to the national championships in Columbus, Ohio. To support their pursuit of the National Championship title, the team hosted a cocktail reception and raffle in the Veranda Ballroom at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa.

The event was emceed by Ron Futrell and Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz was guest speaker. Prizes featured in the raffle included UNLV Hockey 2017-18 season tickets; a Top Golf package; Vegas Golden Knights tickets; Cirque du Soleil tickets; golf and dining experiences and a $2,500 grand prize.

The silent auction prizes include Vegas Golden Knights Inaugural Season VGK Suites Package for 16 VIP guests, two tickets for a Chicago Cubs vs Cincinnati Reds game, MGM Stay-cation package, DragonRidge Golf Foursome, Downtown Summerlin dining and shopping experience and UNLV Men’s Ice Hockey lesson package.

Red Rock, Station Casinos, Breakthru Beverage, TOPGOLF, Hakkasan and Vegas Golden Knights sponsored for the evening. The team’s away jerseys are sponsored by Derek Stevens from the D Las Vegas.

The UNLV Men’s Ice Hockey team is the leading organization at UNLV Club Sports. Year after year, the club is recognized for its ability to exceed and push other club sports organizations to raise their own profile, becoming the model organization for success within club sports at UNLV. As of the 2017-2018 season, UNLV Rebel Hockey Club will compete in ACHA Division 1. More information is available www.rebelhockey.com.