Andre’s Bistro & Bar, Alize to Celebrate National Souffle Day on Feb. 28

The light and fluffy soufflé is the classic French dish that has been delighting diners for centuries. That is why the best ones can be found at the top spots for French cuisine: Andre’s Bistro & Bar and Alizé at the Top of the Palms Casino Resort. To celebrate, on National Chocolate Soufflé Day onFeb. 28, the restaurants will offer 50 percent off chocolate soufflés when guests check-in at either restaurant via social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Originally created in early 18th century France, the egg-based soufflé can be made sweet or savory and is appropriately named from the French word souffler meaning “to breathe” or “to puff.”

To allow ample time for the soufflés to be created, guests are asked to order the dessert at the beginning of the meal. The special offer will be available for one day only.

Andre’s Bistro & Bar blends French Bistro and American Tavern cuisine in an casual neighborhood setting. Owned and operated by the dining and nightlife group, Stacked Hospitality , the location returns Andre’s to its roots by becoming his first neighborhood restaurant opening since the debut of his eponymous, groundbreaking restaurant in 1980 in Downtown Las Vegas. Created as an homage to award-winning chef and restaurateur André Rochat, the restaurant preserves the high standards he set while connecting with a brand-new generation of food lovers. Andre’s Bistro & Bar is located at 6115 S. Fort Apache Rd., Suite 112 and open daily for lunch fromthrough Friday,; Happy Hour fromand dinner served from(Sunday andthrough) and(Friday and Saturday) and weekend brunch fromFor more information or to make reservations, go to www.AndresBistroandBar.com , call (702) 798-7151 or find on Facebook , Twitter (@AndresBistroBar) and Instagram (@AndresBistroBar). To book a table via OpenTable.com, click here

Alizé at the Top of Palms Casino Resort on the 56th floor in the Ivory Tower features world-renowned, award-winning traditional French fare with contemporary twists and features a 280-degree panoramic view of the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. Named after the trade winds that sweep the French Caribbean islands, in addition to 16-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, Alizé’s focal point in the dining room is a two story wine tower featuring more than 3,000 bottles. The Michelin-starred restaurant is consistently ranked as one of the top restaurants in the world and is regularly featured in publications includingVogue, USA Today and Wine Spectator. Alizé is located at 4321 W. Flamingo Road and open daily from 5:30 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, go to www.AlizeLV.com, call (702) 951-7000 or find on Facebook, Twitter (@AlizeLV) and Instagram (@AlizeLV). To book a table via OpenTable.com, click here.