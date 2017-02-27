Indulge in National Chocolate Soufflé Day at Hawthorn Grill

Hawthorn Grill is offering the ultimate of indulgence with its HAWTHORN SOUFFLE, a chocolate soufflé of crème Anglaise and whipped cream. Feb. 28 is National Chocolate Soufflé Day and the perfect reason to dine at Hawthorn Grill and save room for dessert. Featuring a perfect balance of crave-worthy steakhouse fare and American classics, alongside an extensive wine and cocktail program, Hawthorn Grill features a rich bar area, perfect for an after-work or pre-dinner drink; a large, yet cozy dining room easily accommodating a large family dinner or a romantic date; and an expansive outdoor patio with a vibrant waterfall surrounded by lush foliage. Enjoy a signature JW Marriott breakfast buffet while listening to live music. Special pricing is $29.99 plus tax for adults, $14.99 plus tax for children 5 to 12 years old, and free for children under 5. Brunch hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and reservations are recommended.For more info, visit hawthorngrilllv.com.