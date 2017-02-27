Las Vegas Strip newest headliner Tape Face reads to students during Nevada Reading Week

By Debbie Hall

The newest headline on the Las Vegas Strip, Tape Face, read to about 1,400 students during Nevada Reading Week event at two Somerset Academy campuses – Losee and Lone Mountain campuses.

The first book he read was “The Gashlycrumb Tinies: A Very Gorey Alphabet Book,” a delightfully dark vintage alphabet book from mid-century illustrator Edward Gorey, the Tim Burton (one of Sam’s influences) of his day.

The next book he read was “The Book with No Pictures” by actor B.J. Novak, widely known for his work as writer and executive producer of the television show, “The Office,” in which he also played Ryan Howard.

Tape Face also talked to the children about his clown school and juggling training, how it’s okay to be yourself—even if its weird, different (his motto is “Stay Weird”), his love of books, music, PlayStation, and the importance of reading and having an imagination.

Tape Face (real name Sam Willis) is a New Zealand prop comic and mime. He was a finalist on Season 11 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Tape Face is known as to draw on a heritage that includes silent film, mime, magic, puppetry, Motown and the films of Patrick Swayze, he is childlike approaching every object and audience member.

In 1987, the Nevada Department of Education began a statewide initiative for Nevada teachers and librarians to celebrate reading through shared thematic activities. Nevada Reading Week coincides with the birthday of Dr. Seuss (March 2). Nevada Reading Week is being celebrated Feb. 27-March 3 and National Read Across America Day is March 2.

Tape Face launched his limited engagement at Flamingo Las Vegas on Feb. 22 and will perform Wednesday through Sunday (Dark Monday) through May 7. Show times are 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. VIP Ticket includes a meet & greet before the show, photo taken with Tape Face with permission to post on social media, signed poster and one-of-a-kind Tape Face poker chip only available at the VIP Meet & Greet. The VIP Meet & Greet will take place at 7:00 inside Bugsy’s Cabaret. Tickets can be purchased online through ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-777-2782.