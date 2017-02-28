Hash House A Go Go lets the good times – and the batter – roll for National Pancake Week

Enjoy a flapjack that gives back to benefit the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth

Let the good times roll indeed! Leave it to Hash House A Go Go to not only celebrate National Pancake Day (also known as Fat Tuesday or Shrove Tuesday) but extend the celebration for the love of pancakes through National Pancake Week (Feb. 27 –Mar. 5), all to benefit Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY).

In the spirit of Mardi Gras, Hash House A Go Go has created their version of a King Cake: their Apple Cinnamon flapjack mixed with purple, green and gold sprinkles, served with warm syrup. In addition to the “Mardi Gras” flavor, Hash House A Go Go’s other famous flapjack selections include Blackberry Granola, Blueberry, Brown Sugar Banana, Pumpkin, Red Velvet, Snickers and Traditional Buttermilk. During National Pancake Week, Hash House A Go Go “gives back through flapjacks” by donating $1 from every pancake sold to NPHY through March 31, 2017 as part of their Plastic Food Drive initiative to provide meals for homeless youth in the Valley. Pancakes start at $8.99 with the “Mardi Gras” flapjack offered during National Pancake Week for just $10.99.

“NPHY is very excited to partner with Hash House A Go Go for their upcoming ‘giving back through flapjacks’ campaign during National Pancake Day/Week. Not only will their efforts raise money to support our life-saving services for homeless youth, but it will also raise awareness of the growing issue of youth homelessness plaguing our community that often goes unseen or unnoticed. We are delighted they’ve also decided to extend their campaign to benefit NPHY’s 10th Anniversary Plastic Food Drive (PFD). PFD raises food gift cards and money for food gift cards so that homeless youth can have access to a hot meal 24 hours a day 7 days a week,” said Arash Ghafoori, Executive Director, NPHY.” We are excited to have Hash House A Go Go on board.”

The “Mardi Gras” flapjack will be available for National Pancake Week, along with all of Hash House A Go Go’s other flapjack selections, during breakfast, brunch and lunch at locations inside the LINQ Resort & Casino, inside the Plaza Hotel & Casino, on W. Sahara and N. Stephanie Street in Henderson.

Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth is the most comprehensive service provider the thousands of homeless youth in Southern Nevada, serving hundreds of youth through its core programs and touching the lives of thousands more through outreach each year. NPHY programs stabilize homeless teens’ lives, meeting their immediate needs and providing a safe, supportive environment and a path to self-sufficiency. They include: Outreach, Safe Place Mobile Crisis Intervention, Operation Go Home Family Reunification, Drop-In Center, Emergency Shelter, and Independent Living Program. For information and to support NPHY’s critical work to get homeless youth off the streets, visit nphy.org or follow NPHY on Facebook at facebook.com/nevadapartnershipforhomelessyouth.

Hash House A Go Go brings farm-fresh food with a funky, modern twist to the locals and visitors of Las Vegas. The well-known restaurant is famous for its unusual décor and enormous portions. Placing 8th overall for “Best Burger in the World” at the World Food Championships in recent years, the restaurant has garnered dozens of local and national accolades and has been featured on the Food Network, “Martha Stewart,” “Dr. Phil” and recently on the popular Travel Channel program, “Man v. Food.” For reservations or inquiries, please call the West Sahara location at (702) 804-4646, the LINQ Resort & Casino location at (702) 254-4646, the Plaza Hotel and Casino location at (702) 384-4646, the Henderson location at (702) 898-4646 or the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino location at (702) 777-2761 or visit hashhouseagogo.com/vegas