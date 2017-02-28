Indulge in pancakes for National Pancake Week at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway and HEXX Kitchen + Bar

First, it should go without saying that La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway’s brunch is an absolute must-do for visitors and locals, alike. Overlooking the idyllic Wynn Las Vegas pool, La Cave’s butler-style brunch features delicious mini pancakes, served with a fresh berry compote. Created by Executive Chef William DeMarco, La Cave’s pancakes don’t rely on unusual or over-the-top ingredients; rather, the magic in these addicting flapjacks is the light, fluffy texture and garden fresh berries.

When it comes to specialty pancakes, look no further than HEXX Kitchen + Bar, serving up some sinful carrot cake pancakes. Offered during HEXX’s brunch, the carrot cake pancakes are made with spiced batter and shredded carrots and then topped with cream cheese frosting and candied pecans. It’s been said that the carrot cake pancakes are best enjoyed on HEXX’s patio with a mimosa.