Music legend JohnFogerty to serve as grand marshal for Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Fogerty will serve as grand marshal for the 2017 Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fogerty, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, will make the call for drivers to start their engines before the 267-lap Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race onSunday, March 12. Best known for smash hits like “Proud Mary,” “Fortunate Son,” “Centerfield” and “Down on the Corner,” Fogerty will be in Las Vegas to perform his acclaimed show John Fogerty: Fortunate Son in Concert at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater March 3-11 and May 19-28.

“Headed out after my shows at the Wynn to NASCAR. Rock and Roll and fast cars… ain’t nothin’ better,” said Fogerty.The music legend is considered one of the most talented musicians and songwriters of all time. Rolling Stone magazine included him on its lists of top 100 guitarists (No. 40) and top 100 singers (No. 72).

Fogerty received the American Music Association (AMA) Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting in 2009 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of CCR in 1993. Fogerty’s shows at Wynn Las Vegas will include performances of his iconic music and chronicle his more than 50-year career as an elite musician. Tickets and VIP packages are available through the Wynn Las Vegas Box Office at 702-770-9966 or at www.WynnLasVegas.com.

LVMS’ 2017 NASCAR Weekend begins with the Stratosphere Pole Day on Friday, March 10, with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying beginning at 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time. The Xfinity Series’ Boyd Gaming 300 takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, and the weekend’s racing culminates on Sunday, March 12, with the Kobalt 400 at 12:30 p.m. For tickets to all LVMS events, call 1-800-644-4444 or log on to LVMS.com.