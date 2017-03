Country Star Dierks Bentley rocked the house at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

On March 3, American country artist Dierks Bentley rocked the house at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The beloved Country singer also performed on March 4. Up-and-coming and fellow country artist Cole Swindell also opened the shows. For a complete list of upcoming events and concerts at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, click HERE.

Photo Credit: Patrick Gray / Erik Kabik Photo Group