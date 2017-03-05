International Men’s and Women’s Rugby Teams Walk the Red Carpet During a Parade of Nations Along Fremont Street Experience

The 2017 USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament kicked off with a colorful Parade of Nations and opening ceremonies at the Fremont Street Experience on March 2. Thousands of rugby fans lined the red carpet for a chance to see their favorite men’s and women’s rugby stars up close before the tournament begins. Men’s teams in attendance included Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, England, Fiji, France, Japan, Kenya, New Zealand, Portugal, Samoa, Scotland, South Africa, United States and Wales. Women’s teams included Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Russia, Spain and United States.

Beginning the parade with a bang, the USA Sevens Cheerleaders treated the crowd to a performance on the 3rd Street Stage while Chet Buchanan, KLUC 98.5 Morning Zoo Host, served as emcee for the evening’s festivities. Lead by HSBC USA Sevens Adopt A Country essay contest winners, each team took to the stage as their fans cheered them on in wishing them to victory.

For the second consecutive year, USA Sevens teamed up with UFC to celebrate the sports-filled weekend in Las Vegas. Alev Kelter from Team USA women’s rugby sevens, Terry Bouhraoua from France men’s rugby sevens and Osea Kolinisau from Fiji men’s rugby sevens joined UFC Hall of Famer, Forrest Griffin; along UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou and UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masivdal on stage for a special jersey and rugby ball exchange.

The USA Sevens International Rugby Tournament returned to Sam Boyd Stadium for an action packed weekend complete with 79 matches between 28 international teams. For results, visit the USA Sevens website. Fans can stay updated on all the latest USA Sevens Rugby news, events and details by following on Facebook (USA Sevens Rugby Tournament And Festival), Twitter (@USASevensRugby), Vine (@USASevensRugby) and Instagram (@USASevensRugby).

Photo credit: Jack Megaw