Make a Pit Stop at Ethel M Chocolates to Celebrate NASCAR Weekend with M&M’s Racecar Driver Kyle Busch

Start your engines and head to Ethel M Chocolates on Thursday, March 9 from 2 to 6 p.m. for a day of NASCAR featuring an appearance by Las Vegas’ own Kyle Busch. In honor of NASCAR weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch will be making an appearance at Ethel M Chocolates with his M&M’s sponsored racecar. During his visit, Kyle will be unveiling his new Ethel M Chocolates collection and answering questions from the audience. Guests will also have the chance to win prizes and an exclusive opportunity to have a chocolate tasting party with him.

In addition to Kyle’s appearance, the free family-friendly event will feature a bounce house, DJ, and other activities. NASCAR’s biggest little fans are also encouraged to join in the action with the first ever “Ethel M Diaper Dash 200” where babies race one another by crawling to the finish line. Visitors who attend the event can also take a complimentary photo in the photo booth and receive a printed and digital keepsake picture.

This event is free and open to the public. Ethel M Chocolates Factory Store and Cactus Garden is located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson.