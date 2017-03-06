Kona Ice Now Serving Northwest Las Vegas

Mobile Franchise Pulls into Summerlin, Local Entrepreneurial Team Commits to Giving Back to Community Schools and Organization

Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is introducing the northwest community to its distinctive blend of entertainment and gourmet frozen treats. The Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area.

“The community’s first taste of our cool treats and colorful truck will keep them coming back for more,” said Diona Fonte, the local resident and entrepreneur who has teamed up with Nick Friel to shift good times into overdrive in Summerlin with the launch of their new food truck franchise. “It will only be a matter of time before our Kona truck captures the hearts, minds and taste buds of the neighborhoods we serve.”

Kona Ice’s escape from the ordinary begins as the sounds of tropical calypso music fills the air at each event and group gathering. The fun continues as all in attendance get their overflowing cups of freshly shaved ice and then help themselves to any of the ten Vitablend, Smart Snack-approved flavors on the truck’s Flavorwave™, an interactive dispensing system in which individuals select from one or more of the flavors to pour over their fluffy snow, or the additional 20-plus flavors and 500 different combinations available.

“It’s an opportunity to enjoy a unique, nutritious and delicious, tropical treat,” added Friel. “For a couple of dollars you can experience the excitement of the truck, flavor your own Kona Ice, donate to an organization you care about, and kick back for a few minutes enjoying the sounds of the tropics. It’s an escape that everyone can enjoy.”

Equally as appealing about the launch of Kona Ice of South Summerlin is its philanthropic commitment to the communities it serves. Fonte and Friel are continuing the mobile franchise’s tradition of donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams and community organizations. As they book events with these groups, they pledge to give back a percentage of the proceeds from each stop. Since it’s opening in July 2016, Kona Ice of South Summerlin has given back more than $3,500 to local schools, with plans to continue the giving to organizations in the community. Nationwide, Kona Ice has donated more than $40 million to community-based organizations since the launch in June 2007.

“Diona and Nick share our commitment to giving back,” said Tony Lamb, founder and president of Florence, Ky.-based Kona Ice. “They want to have a positive influence on the people in their community, whether it’s new text books, sports uniforms or, simply, a smile. We are proud to have them on-board. Together, we are excited to make a difference in the lives of those around us.”

Beyond fundraisers, popular spots for the food truck franchise stops in Summerlin include fairs, festivals, corporate events, neighborhood socials, church events and birthday parties. Diona and Nick’s truck also maintains regular weekday and weekend routes.

To learn more about Kona Ice of South Summerlin, contact Diona Fonte at dfonte@kona-ice.com or (702) 423-3327 or visit the Facebook page at Kona Ice of S. Summerlin.