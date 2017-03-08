Andson Faces of the Future honored

Andson, a leading nonprofit educational organization in Southern Nevada, honored some of Las Vegas’ top leaders in education and financial literacy during its Faces of the Future Breakfast at the South Point Hotel & Casino.

The Faces of the Future Breakfast brings together leaders in local academic, financial and political fields to increase awareness of education and financial literacy issues faced in Southern Nevada, while honoring those who are paving the way for advancements in these areas. The event featured a keynote speech from local visionary Punam Mathur. Andson also honored the following leaders in three categories:

Faces of Education – Dr. Christy Beaird, principal at Laura Dearing ES, and Ben Salkowe, founding principal at Equipo Academy.

Faces of the Future – Honoring students from Andson’s Financial Literacy and Academic Programs.

Faces of Empowerment – Las Vegas Clark County Library District & Foundation.

Andson is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, informing, and inspiring youth and young adults by delivering innovative programs in academics, financial literacy and mentoring.

Photos courtesy of Andson