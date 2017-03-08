Bobby Brown spotted at Sugar Factory Restaurant

Legendary singer and songwriter Bobby Brown, best known for his hits “Don’t Be Cruel” and “My Prerogative” joined us for a lively night of fun, food and drinks at the brand new Sugar Factory Restaurant in Las Vegas after his sold out concert at the Silverton Casino.

Joined by his wife, close friends and family – they started the night with an exclusive tour of our top floor attraction Chocolate Lounge that features a stunning view of the Las Vegas Strip and one-of -a-kind chocolate cocktails.

After his Chocolate Lounge tour, they returned to the Sugar Factory restaurant where they enjoyed signature goblets such as the Lollipop Passion, Passion Punch, Energy Bear, and Mai Tai. They also enjoyed our delicious sliders, spaghetti and meatballs and buffalo chicken wings.

It was all smiles and dancing when they closed the night by taking home Sugar Factory goodie bags with their favorite candies including strawberry sour belts, swedish fish and jawbreakers.