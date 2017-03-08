Celebrate National Meatball Day and National Crabmeat Day on Thursday, March 9

TREVI Italian Restaurant, located at the heart of The Forum Shops at Caesars next to the ‘Fountain of the Gods,’ offers two fantastic dishes for National Meatball Day incluidng classic spaghetti and meatballs, served with two jumbo house-made meatballs and smothered in a zesty marinara sauce and the Pappardelle Bolognese is tossed with a house-made meat sauce and then topped with one of TREVI’s signature jumbo meatballs. The restaurant offers classic and contemporary Italian fare, a gelato bar featuring fresh gelato made daily and a dynamic atmosphere. Executive Chef Jose Navarro has designed the menu to have a homemade feel. The laid-back Landry’s, Inc. restaurant and bar is open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday. More information and reservations are available at www.trevi-italian.com or by calling 702.735.4663. Follow TREVI at www.Twitter.com/TREVILV, www.Facebook.com/TREVILV and Instagram @TREVILV.

At BUDDY V’S RISTORANTE, try the meatball sandwich or Sunday gravy with meatballs with nothing of just grandma’s meatballs. TLC’s “Cake Boss” star, Buddy Valastro, has made his way from New Jersey to Las Vegas, to bring Buddy V’s Ristorante. Featuring casual dining amid an upscale, Italian decor, this classic Vegas restaurant features Mozzarella En Carozza, Lisa V’s Linguine & White Clam Sauce, Sunday Gravy and Steak Pizzaiola. A few of Buddy V’s signature dishes, including Italian Birthday Cake, Cannolis and the famous, Flake Cream-Filled Lobster Tail Pastry. BUDDY V’S RISTORANTE is located at Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian | The Palazzo, 3327 Las Vegas Blvd. S. For more info, call 702.607.2355

For National Crabmeat Day, the Maryland Crab Cakes at HEXX Kitchen + Bar are guaranteed to be a hit. Made with colossal lump crab, a lemon aioli and a celery leaf salad, this dish is a fan-favorite and is sure to do the holiday justice. Located in the heart of the Strip inside Paris Las Vegas, HEXX kitchen l bar l chocolate is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. With spectacular patio dining and unparalleled views of the Fountains of Bellagio, HEXX is the ideal location for breakfast, lunch or dinner, a late-night snack or a vibrant atmosphere to enjoy drinks. As Nevada’s first bean-to-bar chocolate maker, HEXX invites guests to watch and experience the process of chocolate making in its state-of-the-art exhibition kitchen. For more information about the 30,000-square-foot restaurant, chocolate experience and retail store, visit www.hexxlasvegas.com. Connect with HEXX on social media at www.facebook.com/hexxchocolate , and on Twitter and Instagram at @hexxchocolate; join the conversation by using #HEXX.