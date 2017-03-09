Acclaimed rock band Night Ranger to perform national anthem at Kobalt 400

The ultimate rock show, Raiding the Rock Vault, will also provide pre-race entertainment

Multiple platinum-selling rock band Night Ranger will perform the national anthem at Las Vegas Motor Speedway prior to the Kobalt 400 on Sunday, March 12.

With more than 17 million albums sold worldwide, more than 3,000 live shows performed and more than one billion in radio audience, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style of that era and beyond. With songs that have significantly impacted popular culture and continue to expand its ever-growing fan-base, Night Ranger is proof that powerful songs, plus accomplished musicians is the perfect formula for continued success.

Night Ranger has earned widespread acclaim, multi-platinum and gold album status while leaving its indelible mark on the music charts with a string of best-selling albums (“Dawn Patrol,” “Midnight Madness,” “7 Wishes,” “Big Life” and “Man In Motion”), and its popularity was fueled by an impressive string of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks. Producing legendary hits such as “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes” the anthem-style “(You Can Still) Rock In America,” along with “Sentimental Street,” “Goodbye,” “Sing Me Away,” “Four in the Morning” and more.

The band – which is releasing its new studio album “Don’t Let Up” on March 24 – was also one the first big “video” bands, with more than 10 No. 1 videos on MTV.

Over the years, the band’s music has been featured in many different areas of media and popular culture. Night Ranger’s songs can be heard in TV shows like “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “American Dad,” “Glee,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Parks & Recreation,” video games “Rock Band,” “Guitar Hero” and “Grand Theft Auto,” the “Rock of Ages” hit Broadway musical and feature film, the Oscar-Nominated film “Boogie Nights,” “Friday the 13th,” “Teachers,” “Sixteen Candles,” “The Secret of My Success,” JBL’s “Hear The Truth” brand campaign and many more.

Night Ranger is Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead & rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards) and Keri Kelli (lead & rhythm guitars).

Following its opening night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday, March 11, “Raiding the Rock Vault” will also take the speedway stage for pre-race entertainment on Sunday, March 12. “Raiding the Rock Vault” is the ultimate rock concert experience, featuring some of rock’s most experienced and celebrated stars, including Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Howard Leese of Heart. “Raiding the Rock Vault” will perform inside Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Saturday to Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. beginning on March 11.

“Raiding the Rock Vault” was voted as the readers’ choice for “Best Musical” in 2014 and 2015 and “Best Tribute Show” in 2016 in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Best of Las Vegas Awards and has consistently been ranked as the No. 1 performance in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor. The show tells the story of classic rock from the 1960s to the 1980s and is performed by members of some of the greatest rock bands in history including Phil Soussan, bass (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol), Doug Aldrich, guitar (Whitesnake, Dio), Paul Shortino, lead vocals (Rough Cutt, Quiet Riot), Hugh McDonald, bass (Bon Jovi) and Tracii Guns, guitar (Guns N’ Roses, L.A. Guns).

Kobalt 400 pre-race festivities will also include a United States Air Force flyover featuring a pair of F-15s and two F-22 Raptors, as well as driver introductions and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers’ meeting in the Neon Garage at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time. The Neon Garage in the superspeedway’s infield opens at 7 a.m.

In addition, U.S. Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) will drive the pace car for the Kobalt 400. Heller, the former Nevada Secretary of State, sponsors and supports LVMS’ Senator’s Cup Fall Classic at The Bullring, which is scheduled for Oct. 20-21.

LVMS’ 2017 NASCAR Weekend begins with the Stratosphere Pole Day on Friday, March 10, with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying beginning at 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time. The Xfinity Series’ Boyd Gaming 300 takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, and the weekend’s racing culminates on Sunday, March 12, with the Kobalt 400 at 12:30 p.m.

For tickets to all LVMS events, call 1-800-644-4444 or log on to www.LVMS.com.