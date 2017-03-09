Driver appearances, live music highlight fan extras at Las Vegas Motor Speedway NASCAR Weekend

Fans in town for the 2017 NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway have plenty of fun activities to choose from.

Whether it’s attending a driver appearance or listening to some free music, a diverse array of entertainment options abound for the more than 100,000 people who will come to town for the three-day racing festival. From hometown champion Kyle Busch’s M&M’s World appearance and Chase Elliott and others at the Speedway Children’s Charities Driver and Memorabilia Auction at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, to the Richard Childress Racing drivers at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa and drivers like Kevin Harvick at the Neon Garage stage, fans have a number of chances to see their favorite drivers around town this week.

In addition, musical acts like Crowne Avenue, Sin City 4, the Scott Alexander Band and the Sylvia St. James Gospel Choir are performing in the Neon Garage Friday through Sunday. There also will be a number of bands and driver appearances at the Cooper Tires stage in the LVMS Fan Engagement Area, and that information will be posted online when available. Fans can check out the most up-to-date entertainment schedule by clicking here.

Driver appearances, the entertainment lineup, weekend schedule, Kobalt 400 and Boyd Gaming 300 entry lists and NASCAR Weekend Fan Guide are all available on LVMS.com or on the LVMS app.

LVMS’ 2017 NASCAR Weekend begins with the Stratosphere Pole Day on Friday, March 10, with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying beginning at 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time. The Xfinity Series’ Boyd Gaming 300 takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, and the weekend’s racing culminates on Sunday, March 12, with the Kobalt 400 at 12:30 p.m.

