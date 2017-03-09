Harvick is odds-on favorite to win 20th staging of Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Hometown star Kyle Busch favored to repeat as Boyd Gaming 300 champ

Kevin Harvick, the 2015 Kobalt 400 champion, is a 4-1 favorite to win the 20th staging of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Boyd Gaming, which will sponsor Saturday’s Boyd Gaming 300 for the 20th consecutive year, has Harvick as the odds-on favorite to win the 267-lap race at the 1.5-mile speedway, with defending champion Brad Keselowski next at 5-1. Four-time Kobalt 400 winner and seven-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson is part of a quartet listed at 6-1 that includes Las Vegas’ Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Chase Elliott.

In addition, Martin Truex Jr. sits at 8-1 odds, with three-time Kobalt 400 winner Matt Kenseth and Kyle Larson next at 10-1. Dale Earnhardt Jr. follows at 12-1, while Denny Hamlin has 15-1 odds and 2017 Daytona 500 Champion and Las Vegas native Kurt Busch – who won the Kobalt 400 pole with a record speed last year – is 18-1.

Kyle Busch opened as a 1-1 favorite to repeat as champion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Boyd Gaming 300 on Saturday, with Logano next at 7-2 and Keselowski and Larson following at 4-1. Daniel Suarez, the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, is 8-1 to win after finishing as runner-up to Kyle Busch last March.

Click HERE to see the complete odds, courtesy of Boyd Gaming Events, for both races.

LVMS’ 2017 NASCAR Weekend begins with the Stratosphere Pole Day on Friday, March 10, with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying beginning at 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time. The Xfinity Series’ Boyd Gaming 300 takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, and the weekend’s racing culminates on Sunday, March 12, with the Kobalt 400 at 12:30 p.m.

Fans can find a complete weekend schedule on the speedway’s website, and tickets to all LVMS events are available by calling 1-800-644-4444 or logging on to www.LVMS.com.