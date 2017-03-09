Kids in free policy expanded for 2017 NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is rolling out the red carpet for kids during its 2017 NASCAR Weekend.

All children age 12 and under who accompany a ticketed adult to the track will receive free admission to Stratosphere Pole Day on Friday, March 10, and the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 11. In addition, children 12 and under will gain entry to the 20th Kobalt 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 12, for just $10 with a ticketed adult.

The special offer has a limit of two children per paying adult and is available for tickets located in the grandstands and terraces only. Ticketed adults must take their child to an LVMS Ticket Office outside the gates to pick up a kids’ ticket before entering the gates.

Any NASCAR Weekend attendees who have Neon Garage passes can also pick up free Neon Garage passes for up to two children age 15 and under per adult at LVMS Ticket Office locations and where Neon Garage passes are sold. Neon Garage access will lets fans enjoy live entertainment and driver appearances, while also getting up-close looks at each race team’s garage area.

The initiative is an important one to NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports Inc., LVMS’ parent company, for bringing the sport to a new generation of fans. LVMS encourages families to spend a day at the race track during its NASCAR Weekend, which will include pre-race festivities and a special United States Air Force flyover before the Kobalt 400.

LVMS’ 2017 NASCAR Weekend begins with the Stratosphere Pole Day on Friday, March 10, with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying beginning at 4:45 p.m. Pacific Time. The Xfinity Series’ Boyd Gaming 300 takes place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, and the weekend’s racing culminates on Sunday, March 12, with the Kobalt 400 at 12:30 p.m.

Fans can find a complete weekend schedule on the speedway’s website, and tickets to all LVMS events are available by calling 1-800-644-4444 or logging on to www.LVMS.com.