The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to sponsor Daniel Hemric at 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, a luxury casino and resort offering a decidedly different perspective from its commitment to integrating art into every experience to the world renowned Restaurant Collection and distinct entertainment venues, has partnered with Richard Childress Racing for this weekend’s NASCAR events at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Cosmopolitan will serve as the primary sponsor of Daniel Hemric’s No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro during the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race on Saturday, March 11 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) at 1:16 p.m. PT (4:16 p.m. ET). Hemric is an American professional stock car racing driver. He currently competes full-time in the NASCAR XFINITY Series

Richard Childress Racing is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Its 2017 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet), 2011 Brickyard 400 champion Paul Menard (No. 27 Menards Chevrolet) and 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger Chevrolet). Its XFINITY Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with Austin Dillon, Paul Menard and Ben Kennedy (No. 2 Rheem/Menards Chevrolet), a multi-driver lineup with Ty Dillon, Scott Lagasse Jr. and others (No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Rheem/Red Kap/Advil/Nexium 24HR Chevrolet), Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Smokey Mountain Herbal Snuff/Blue Gate Bank Chevrolet), Brandon Jones (No. 33 Menards/Nexteer/Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet) and Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 South Point Hotel & Casino/U.S. Cellular Chevrolet).

