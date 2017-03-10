Night Ranger and Survivor to Perform at RaceJam Concert on Saturday, March 11 at Fremont Street Experience

Night Ranger and special guest Survivor will perform NASCAR Weekend in Las Vegas at the 14th Annual RaceJam concert at Fremont Street Experience on Saturday, March 11 starting with Survivor at 8 p.m. followed by Night Ranger, both on the 3rd Street Stage. Survivor will ramp up the crowd at the free concert by performing legendary hits such as “Eye of the Tiger,” “Burning Heart” and “The Search is Over.” Night Ranger will then take the stage and entertain the audience with top songs including “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me” and “(You Can Still) Rock In America” among many others.

The 2017 concert is part of the 14th Annual RaceJam, a four-day event celebrating NASCAR Weekend with free nightly entertainment and NASCAR merchandise available for purchase through Monday, March 13 . The annual downtown concert is held in conjunction with NASCAR Weekend, which features the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 11 and the Kobalt 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 12 , both at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style of that era and beyond, with songs that have significantly impacted popular culture and continue to expand their ever-growing fan-base. Night Ranger is proof that powerful songs, plus accomplished musicians is the perfect formula for continued success.

Night Ranger has earned widespread acclaim, multi-platinum and gold album status while leaving their indelible mark on the music charts with a string of best-selling albums (Dawn Patrol, Midnight Madness, 7 Wishes, Big Life and Man In Motion), its popularity fueled by an impressive string of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks. Producing legendary hits such as “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” the anthemic “(You Can Still) Rock In America,” along with “Sentimental Street,” “Goodbye,” “Sing Me Away,” “Four in the Morning” and more. The band was also one of the first big “video” bands, with over 10 number 1 videos on MTV.

Over the years, the band’s music has made notable contributions to and been featured in many different areas of media and popular culture. Night Ranger’s songs can be heard in TV Shows; The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, American Dad, Glee, Grey’s Anatomy, Parks & Recreation; Rock Band, Guitar Hero and Grand Theft Auto, video games; Rock of Ages hit Broadway musical and feature film; the Oscar-Nominated film Boogie Nights, Friday the 13th , Teachers, Sixteen Candles, The Secret of My Success; JBL’s “Hear The Truth” brand campaign; and many more!

Night Ranger is Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead & rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards) and Keri Kelli (lead & rhythm guitars).

Legendary rock band Survivor is embarking on their next chapter with a new member who has seemingly given new life to one of rock ‘n’ roll’s preeminent bands. With 21-year-old Nashville resident Cameron Barton assuming lead vocalist duties, the group will take their trademark arena rock sound to their loyal and devoted fan base. Survivor released their first album in 1980 on Scotti Brothers. Their first Top-40 on the Hot 100 came the next year with “Poor Man’s Son.” Their big break would come in 1982 when the band was asked by Sylvester Stallone to provide the theme song for Rocky III. That single, “Eye Of The Tiger,” hit No. 1 – staying there for seven weeks, winning a Grammy for Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal, a People’s Choice Award, Academy Award and a Golden Globe nomination. The song came in at No. 18 on the “Top 100 Singles” chart in Billboard‘s 100th Anniversary issue and it’s well over the 300,000 mark on iTunes, where it’s currently holding strong at No. 9 on their “Top Soundtrack” chart. The band also struck paydirt as a result of a Stallone movie when “Burning Heart” appeared on the soundtrack of Rocky IV in 1985, hitting No. 2 on the singles chart. VITAL SIGNS, was another huge success for the band, peaking at No. 16 on Billboard‘s “Top 200 Albums” chart thanks to the Billboard Top-20 hits “I Can’t Hold Back” (No. 13), “High On You” (No. 8) and “The Search Is Over” (No. 4).