Queen Bee Market To Host First Market In Las Vegas Friday March 10 and Saturday March 11

Queen Bee Market, a veritable “Etsy come to life,” will hold a one-of-a-kind shopping event in Las Vegas featuring thousands of handmade items at the The Conference Center of Las Vegas on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11.

The San Diego-based urban-style market is feminine and fun; hosting over 60 artisans who sell their handcrafted products from booths designed with flair and have earned favorable reputations online for their creative, high-quality products. Each of the participating vendors has been hand selected by the market’s owners, sisters Kellie Dooley and Allison Gharst. Amber’s Umbrella, BB Frösch and Happy Glamper Girls are among the many local businesses to be included in the event.

Queen Bee Market was originally founded in 2010 and then purchased in 2014 by Dooley and Gharst through their company, Peabody & Sassafras. The “Queen Bees,” each a mother to three small children, have continued to grow Queen Bee Market across the country. Queen Bee Market has made charitable donations toOperation Smile, Children of the Nations, Ronald McDonald House of Southern California through its events.

Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 10 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. There is a $5 entrance fee for the market. Tickets are sold at the door. Kids 12 years old and younger are free and military are free as well. The Conference Center of Las Vegas is located at 6590 Bermuda Road with easy access from Interstate 15 and 215.

Visit www.TheQueenBeeMarket.com for more information and follow on socials at Twitter,Instagram, Facebook.