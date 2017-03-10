Terry Fator spotted with Kenny Metcalf, Elton John in the show ‘Rock Fantasy’

Friday morning, Mirage headliner Terry Fator ran into performer Kenny Metcalf, who portrays the legendary Elton John in the show “Rock Fantasy” at Hooters Casino Hotel. Fator was out promoting his new Sir Elton John character that is being added to the show beginning Monday, March 13 as Fator celebrates eight years at The Mirage.

