New York-New York Hotel & Casino Hosts Star-Studded St. Baldrick’s Day Head-Shaving Today

For the eighth consecutive year, New York-New York Hotel & Casino will join the fight against childhood cancer and host its annual St. Baldrick’s Day head-shaving event. Proceeds from the event will benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a national organization funding research for promising childhood cancer treatments and cures. Guests of all ages are invited to a fun-filled celebration on the property’s Brooklyn Bridge complete with celebrity head-shavers, live music, balloon art, face painting and a raffle with exciting prizes.

Celebrities and notable personalities confirmed to attend include:

10 a.m. Terry Fator

11 a.m. Miss Nevada USA Lauren York and Miss Teen Nevada USA Alexis Smith

12 p.m. Cast members of MAGIC MIKE LIVE

1:30 p.m. Cast members of FANTASY and Thunder from Down Under

2 p.m. Melody Sweets of ABSINTHE to shave John Katsilometes’ head

2:15 p.m. Cast members of TOURNAMENT OF KINGS

3:30 p.m. Cast members of CHIPPENDALES

4:15 p.m. Cast members of ABSINTHE

4:30 p.m. Cast members of BAZ–Star Crossed Love

5 p.m. Cast members of TENORS OF ROCK

6 p.m. New York-New York Hotel & Casino’s Coyote Ugly Girls

6:30 p.m. Clint Holmes and Kelly Clinton-Holmes

7:00 p.m. Cast members of ZUMANITY by Cirque du Soleil

Emcees confirmed for the event include the host of “Mondays Dark” and owner of The Space Mark Shunock, comedian at Paris Las Vegas and host of “The Weekend in Vegas” Jeff Civillico, Las Vegas Review-Journal “The Kats” reporter John Katsilometes, former JERSEY BOYS cast member Travis Cloer, former CHIPPENDALES member Jaymes Vaughn and Director of Hotel Operations at New York-New York Hotel & Casino James Healey.

The event will be held on the outdoor plaza on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York Hotel & Casino, 3790 Las Vegas Blvd. S. Form 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.