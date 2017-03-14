Metro Diner Opens First Las Vegas Location

Menu is a blend of a taste of nostalgia with a different twist served in large portions

By Debbie Hall, Informer Media Group

Metro Diner has opened its first location in Las Vegas on March 14 offering all-day breakfast as well as lunch and dinner. For fans of celebrity chef Guy Fieri, Metro Diner, based in Florida, was featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” in 2010.

The Davoli family established Metro Diner in 1992 with its first location in Jacksonville, Florida. The restaurants are known for warm, welcoming service, large portions and indulgent comfort food with flair. With most dishes priced under $15, the eatery offers a great value offering all-day breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Menu items by founder Mark Davoli to be featured include is Charleston Shrimp & Grits with two fried grit cakes infused with cheese, roasted red peppers and Andouille sausage. The creamy sauce includes shrimp, sausage, onions and peppers with the dish garnished with chopped bacon and green onions.

For a hearty breakfast, try Yo Hala on the Square. The dish is made with two thick slices of challah bread stuffed with a mixture of bananas, brown sugar, cream cheese and hazelnut syrup, prepared like French toast. It is then topped with blueberry and strawberry compote and powdered sugar.

Its fried chicken and waffles is a taste sensation with juicy chicken with a crispy coasting paired with perfectly made waffles (fluffy and toasted on the outside) toped with housemade strawberry butter. Its kid’s menu offers smaller portions with favorites including pigs in a blanket and macaroni and cheese.

Over 80 items are offered, all freshly made and prepared in an open, scratch kitchen and counter seating as well as patio dining.

“We served menu items that people grew up with and our motto, ‘Where the locals eat,’ says it all, whether in Florida or Las Vegas,” said longtime Las Vegas restaurateur Tony Grappo, one of the joint venture partners.

According to Tony Alonge, the other joint venture partner, with extensive restaurant expertise from Florida, “Las Vegas is a town of foodies and people love to dine out. While Orlando is more about the attractions, I am finding people in Las Vegas love their food, to party and have fun and we are now here to cater to the people of Las Vegas.”

Clark County Commissioner Susan Brager joined the team opening morning to crack the first egg and then present a proclamation to joint venture partners Grappo and Alonge and Jim Lyden, managing partner at the Tropicana location.

Metro Diner will start with three Las Vegas locales. The first located at 9595 W. Tropicana Ave. opens March 14. Other locations to be opened include restaurants on Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas and Stephanie Street in Henderson. The total number of restaurants planned for Southern Nevada will be eight, including Laughlin, with more locations to be opened in Northern Nevada, Utah and Arizona.

The hours for Metro Diner are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To learn more about Metro Diner, visit www.metrodiner.com, like Metro Diner on Facebook and follow @MetroDiner on Twitter and metrodiner_official on Instagram.