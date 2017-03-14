Sundance Helicopters and Exotic Driving Experiences Partner to Launch Heli & Horsepower Experience Tours

Helicopter tour and picnic at the Grand Canyon plus an exotic driving experience at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Sundance Helicopters, Inc., the most experienced and highest-rated experiential tourism company in Las Vegas, has partnered with Exotic Driving Experiences for the “Sundance Heli & Horsepower Experiences” tours geared towards those looking for a thrilling adventure during their Las Vegas vacation.

“Visitors from all over the world can now experience something unique,” said Jim Greiner, President of Sundance Helicopters. “We’ve partnered with Exotic Driving Experiences to enable anyone to not only see one of the seven natural wonders of the world, but the thrill of driving a Ferrari, Lamborghini or American muscle car with Lake Mead as the backdrop.”

“As the only on-road automotive experience company in Las Vegas, we had the opportunity to offer something uniquey experiential alongside Sundance Helicopters,” said Stephen Price, director of unique global events for Exotic Driving Experiences. “We are at the forefront of the exotic cars tour business and see this as an enhancement of an already amazing thrill experience.”

The tour begins with a stretch limousine pickup from various Las Vegas Strip and Downtown properties where they’ll be taken to the Sundance Helicopters terminal for a pre-flight check-in. Guests will then be escorted to a state-of-the-art helicopter where they’ll experience views of the historic Hoover Dam, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Mojave Desert before landing on a private bluff inside the Grand Canyon for breakfast. After taking in the views of the Grand Canyon, guests will once again board a Sundance helicopter and fly over the Las Vegas Strip to the terminal where a stretch limo awaits to take customers to Exotic Driving Experiences. There, they will be safety briefed and driven to the staging area to choose various exotic and/or muscle cars for a self-driven guided tour around Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Once the driving tours are complete, a transporter will drop-off guests back at their hotel. The 6½ hour “Sundance Heli & Horsepower Experiences” tour starts at $749 per person. For more information or to book this tour, visit www.sundancehelicopters.com/heli-n-horsepower-experiences/

Sundance Helicopters is the most experienced and highest-rated experiential tourism company in the Las Vegas market, serving over 4 million customers since 1985. Its purpose is to enrich lives through awe-inspiring experiences. Its team achieves this by providing safe, reliable, extraordinary and personalized customer experiences. Through our modern and well-maintained aircraft fleet, they offer a variety of tours to the Grand Canyon, the Las Vegas Strip and other Southwest locations, as well as charter and custom tours for corporate, government, and social groups. Along with its sister company, Blue Hawaiian Helicopters (Kahului, Hawaii), Sundance Helicopters (Las Vegas, NV) is part of the Tourism Division of Air Methods Corporation (Denver). Learn more, book an experience, and follow on social media at www.SundanceHelicopters.com.

Exotic Driving Experiences offers the best on-road car tours in the US. With a focus on Las Vegas and California, and specializes in taking clients on the best roads through twisting canyons, State Parks, Mountains, Desert and the Pacific Coast Highway. With access to the largest Exotic and Luxury car fleet in the country, they continually update its amazing collection to keep Exotic Driving Experiences at the forefront of Exotic Car tours. www.exoticdrivingexperiences.com