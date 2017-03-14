USFantasy Sports Offers Unique Ways To Catch The NCAA Madness All Week Long

USFantasy Sports (USF) offers unique ways to catch the madness all week long with one-of-a-kind contests and real-time odds.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is quickly approaching as basketball fans eagerly wait to claim bragging rights and join in classic rivalries. For the first time in history, USF offers exhilarating, legal DFS contests to play along with friends in most Nevada race and sports books. USF players can now make $2 win bets on the margin of victory between select NCAA Round 1 matchups, $2 win bets on the conference, region and seed number to win the championship and $2 win or place bets on the conference with the most wins and the Final Four champions from the East, West, Midwest and South regions. Odds are shown in real-time here.

USF player and blogger, Doug Shain, gives his analysis on the mayhem here. University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Social Media Sports Coordinator at Hank Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies, Jon Castagnino, shares his picks for the game here.

Betting is now open and closes Thursday, March 16 or Friday, March 17. Here are the opening odds:

NBA daily contests can be found online here, NHL daily contests can be found online here, NASCAR daily contests can be found online here and PGA daily contests can be found here.

The source for all information about USF is at www.usfantasy.com. Follow USF on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates.