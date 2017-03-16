Begin the green with National Artichoke Hearts Day at Table 34 Las Vegas

March 16 is National Artichoke Hearts Day and Wes Kendrick, executive chef of Table 34 Las Vegas, offers great choices.

According to the California Artichoke Advisory Board, artichokes are a good source of antioxidants, vitamin C, folate and magnesium. The antioxidants in artichokes are very good for the liver and help promotes healthy skin. Artichokes are also high in fiber, calcium and protein while low in calories. For all of these reasons, along with being fat-free and cholesterol free, artichokes are truly a healthy and delicious food to celebrate!

The total antioxidant capacity of an artichoke flower head is one of the highest reported for vegetables. The fleshy base of the artichoke is perhaps the most enjoyably edible part of this oddly-shaped vegetable. There are artichoke hearts that are packed in vinegar, oil or marinade and canned. They make for a great low sodium snack and lend themselves well to other snacks like artichoke dip, as well as a pizza topping. Toss them in the skillet for a savory sauté. California is known as the artichoke capital of the world. They supply nearly 100 percent of North American fresh artichokes.

Table 34 is located at 600 East Warm Springs Road. For reservations, call (702) 263-0034 or visit table34lasvegas.com.

Happy #nationalartichokeheartsday /Table 34 Las Vegas/ #chefweskendrick