Calling all Las Vegas wedding videographers to submit to 2017 Las Vegas Wedding Video Awards

Calling all Las Vegas wedding videographers! This is a chance to enter for the 2017 Las Vegas Wedding Video Awards! Are you ready to prove you’re the best in your city? Join the Wedding Video Awards for a night of red carpet glamour that celebrates your hard work and creativity. Anyone can apply however, only the top-rated videos will be featured at the event and only one will be able to claim the title of best in Vegas, 2017. Signing up is easy and free, just visit vegas.weddingvideoawards.com and click video submissions to view guidelines and to submit your video for entry.

The first annual Las Vegas Wedding Video Awards will be held April 6 at the Royal Wedding Chapel. Click here for more details.

The Wedding Video Awards is a national effort being organized by a team of wedding industry professionals working to promote connections across the United States. The Wedding Video Awards was created by Bryan Bratt, who loves to celebrate the beauty of these wedding videos and the artists. The Awards honor those who work tirelessly to bring these couples love story to the screen. The Wedding Video Awards began in Minnesota with offices in San Diego, Washington D.C, Arizona, and Las Vegas! For more information visit weddingvideoawards.com.