Find the Luck of the Italians at TREVI Italian Restaurant this St. Patrick’s Day

TREVI Italian Restaurant will go green with a specialty pasta dish that will be offered exclusively on Friday, March 17.

Lucky guests will be shamrockin’ to the fettuccine al pesto con gamberi – fettuccine pasta tossed with sautéed shrimp, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts and basil in a green pesto sauce, priced at $28.

TREVI is located at the heart of The Forum Shops at Caesars next to the ‘Fountain of the Gods.’ The laid-back restaurant and bar is open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday. More information and reservations are available on the company’s website at www.trevi-italian.com or by calling 702.735.4663. Follow TREVI is on Twitter @TREVILV and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TREVILV.