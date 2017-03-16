Go Green at St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl at Grand Bazaar Shops

On St. Patrick's Day Green Party at Grand Bazaar Shops this Friday, March 17, seven bars will participate in one holiday party.

The bar crawl will offer drink specials and t-shirts for those with tickets. Participating bars include Redneck Riviera, Wahlburgers, Giordano’s, Sin City Brewing Co., Born and Raised (BAR), Fuel Bar and Island Time Floats Tiki Bar.

Guests with tickets to the Green Party will receive $4 green beers and $6 Irish car bombs in addition to $4 pints of green beer and $5 Jameson shots from Sin City Brewing Co.