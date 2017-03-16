Green becomes greener at Table 34 Las Vegas on St. Patrick’s Day

Table 34 Las Vegas St. Patrick’s Day Menu Available for Lunch and Dinner On March 17

Wes Kendrick, executive chef of Table 34 Las Vegas, is planning a special St. Patrick’s Day menu for both lunch and dinner on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

The menu includes:

• Newcastle-Cheddar-Potato Puree $7 (Lunch & Dinner)

• Corned Beef Reuben $13.75 (Lunch)

• Braised Short Rib Shepard’s Pie with English Peas $24 (Dinner)

Bar options will include Guinness Beer, Innis and Gunn Beer, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Bailey’s Irish Cream.

Table 34 will also have Irish Fish & Chips on Friday’s lunch menu and Chef Kendrick said he will offer the Reuben Macaroni and Cheese as a special. “I take pride in sourcing the finest, freshest ingredients and preparing a wide selection of fresh fish, prime meats and impeccable produce. You gotta give us a try.”

Table 34 is located at 600 East Warm Springs Road. For reservations, call (702) 263-0034 or visit table34lasvegas.com.