Ronnie Stanley and Malik Jackson at the D Las vegas

The D Casino Hotel Las Vegas, was home to another fun filled weekend with celebrity sightings. NFL’s AFC Rookie of the Year, Ronnie Stanley, decided it was time for a hearty meal at the D’s famed Italian Steakhouse, Andiamo. Even though it was his first visit, the Baltimore Ravens Left Tackle, did not make any rookie mistakes with his entree selection as he sampled a delicious steak and Andiamo’s signature sides. After his meal, football fans flooded the entrance to the restaurant to snap photos and shake hands with the rising football star.

Also spotted dining in Andiamo was Super Bowl 50 Champ, Malik Jackson with world famous celebrity tattoo artist, Carlos Macedo. The Jaguars’ defensive lineman ate well sampling a little bit of everything from the grande meatball, calamari fritti to the bone-in N.Y Strip. Later Malik joined owner Derek Stevens and wife Nicole, at Golden Gate Hotel and Casino for a photo op. Horny Mike from the hit show Counting Cars, was hanging out at the Longbar at the D Casino when he ran into Malik who said, “I’ve watched your show” they turned out be fans of each other.